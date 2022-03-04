Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in NC

North Carolina continued on a path of declining new state unemployment claims last week, this time to 2,498, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Claims were down from a revised 2,768 for the week that ended Feb. 19.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 14,487 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Feb. 12, down from a revised 15,322 the previous week.
The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
However, a bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 215,000, down 17,000 from the week that ended Feb. 19.
As of Feb. 5, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.
That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.
“The latest numbers give more evidence that job creation is strong, and employers continue to hold fast to their workforces," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
"The churn in the labor market is coming from resignations."
Challenger said that “it remains to be seen what the full impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine will be for global economies, as Ukrainian exports are halted and stalled, as Ukrainian workers fight and find safety, as the stiff global sanctions on Russia take hold."
“COVID-19 concerns are impacting the labor market less than the high number of quits that are forcing companies to offer better pay and benefits and more flexibility.
"While another wave of cases, or a more virulent variant, may spike layoff announcements down the road, the issue for employers at the moment is finding and keeping staff."
