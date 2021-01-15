Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downtrend path in N.C.

The resumption of three federal extended unemployment insurance benefit programs is playing a role in a reduction of new claims in North Carolina.

DES reported Friday there were 6,638 claims Friday. The seven-day range is 3,063 on Jan. 9 to 10,458 on Monday.

The number of claims has dropped for three consecutive reports.

There was an initial jump in N.C. claims following the Dec. 26 expiration of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the two programs.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, those programs had paid a combined $1.58 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits.