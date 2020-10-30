Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downward track in N.C.

Overall, UI claims in North Carolina have decreased noticeably since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 68% of claimants, or 914,996, have been approved for benefits, while 30%, or 396,905, were determined not to be eligible.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $21.7 million as of 10 a.m. Friday.

The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.