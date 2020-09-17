Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

The bulk of payments, at $4.76 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement.

About 70% of claimants, or 890,823, have been approved for benefits, while 28%, or 364,159, were determined to not be eligible.

Since mid-March, 1.28 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.34 million state and federal jobless claims.

Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.

About 30% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

Inadequate match

The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and an expert on unemployment insurance, said the Lost Wages program is proving — as he projected — to be an inadequate match to the $600 federal UI supplement.