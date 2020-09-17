Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina declined again last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 12,606 claims for the week that ended Sept. 12, down from a revised 14,147 the previous week.
The state had the 17th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, there were 860,000 initial claims filed last week, down from a revised 893,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 29.77 million individuals with an active claim as of Aug. 29, up from 29.68 million as of Aug. 22. The breakdown is 13.28 million workers drawing state benefits and 16.49 million federal benefits.
Meanwhile, the number of North Carolinians filing for initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefits declined Wednesday to 6,991 after reaching a five-week high of 9,569 on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
The last time daily initial UI claims were higher was 10,654 on Aug. 11.
By contrast, there was a pandemic-low of 2,403 claims on Sept. 12.
UI payments
DES has paid out $7.91 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $513.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
The program uses $44 billion in FEMA money. Lost Wages recipients in N.C were paid the $300 per week supplement for Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 in a lump sum.
DES said benefits for the weeks ending Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 began being paid Wednesday. The amounts are $117.1 million for the week of Aug. 29 and $106.5 million for the week of Sept. 5.
The latest DES report has $1.67 billion, or 22%, in UI benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
Legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remains in the fund. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million to the fund.
The bulk of payments, at $4.76 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement.
About 70% of claimants, or 890,823, have been approved for benefits, while 28%, or 364,159, were determined to not be eligible.
Since mid-March, 1.28 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.34 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 30% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Inadequate match
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and an expert on unemployment insurance, said the Lost Wages program is proving — as he projected — to be an inadequate match to the $600 federal UI supplement.
“A month and a half after Congress allowed the $600 per week federal benefits boost to expire, the crisis has yet to abate, rehiring is growing slowly, and the struggles of families and businesses continue to fester," Stettner said.
“After falling more steeply in the summer, the number of workers filing unemployment claims has remained stubbornly high over the last five weeks. We're seeing more workers exhausting regular state benefits as we cross the six-month line since the start of the pandemic."
Because North Carolina currently has a 12-week maximum on benefits, the majority of state UI recipients have exhausted their regular benefits and shifted — if eligible — to one of four federal extended pandemic benefit programs.
“The high level of claims are coming as the patchwork provided by the temporary Lost Wages Assistance program is wearing thin," Stettner said.
North Carolina is one of seven states that have or will exhaust their Lost Wages subsidies by the end of next week. Stettner said the program has paid overall $15.9 billion in benefits.
“Clearly, the LWA program is not up to the task or the size of our jobs crisis," Stettner said.
"Congress should use the time it has left before the House adjourns and restart pandemic unemployment compensation benefits, and extend these aid programs through the winter of 2021.”
336-727-7376