Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on up-and-down daily trend

Daily initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims remain on a roller coaster ride, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
Monday's claims were at 12,235, after being at 4,855 for Friday, 3,062 for Saturday and 8,349 for Sunday.
The claims, however, are down after hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4.
Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.
The number of initial claimants is at 1.32 million. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
A large number of the new claims the past three weeks came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.
Many have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.
That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifted Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits. The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the extended benefits program had paid out $68.2 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.
About 31% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has paid out $8.3 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $576.4 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
The $600 weekly federal UI supplement had paid $4.79 billion as of 10 a.m. Friday. That is the UI program that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
The latest DES report has $1.71 billion, or 20.6%, in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. Legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
About 69% of claimants, or 907,182, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 382,091, were determined to not be eligible.
A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment-benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.
