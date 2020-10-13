Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on up-and-down daily trend

Daily initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims remain on a roller coaster ride, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.

Monday's claims were at 12,235, after being at 4,855 for Friday, 3,062 for Saturday and 8,349 for Sunday.

The claims, however, are down after hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4.

Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.

The number of initial claimants is at 1.32 million. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

A large number of the new claims the past three weeks came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.

Many have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.

Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.