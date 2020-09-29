Initial unemployment benefit claims remain on upswing in N.C.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation.

That program had paid out $36.2 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefit programs.

Extra benefits

Certain furloughed and unemployed North Carolinians may have to wait until the end of October before beginning to receive a temporary $50 increase in their benefit payment.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

The maximum weekly UI benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.

The extra $50 is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.