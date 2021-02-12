Initial unemployment benefit claims remain steady at lower levels

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.8 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $450 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.

The federal extended benefits program is set to expire in N.C. on Feb. 20 because the state no longer meets federal requirements. There has been $219.6 million in payments to North Carolinians.

DES said it has issued IRS Form 1099-Gs to people who received unemployment benefits in 2020. The form shows the total amount of benefits paid to the claimant during the previous calendar year.