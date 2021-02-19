Initial unemployment benefit claims stabilizing in 4,000 to 5,000 range

Initial daily state and federal unemployment benefit claims appear to be stabilizing in the 4,000 to 5,000 range, according to the latest N.C. Division of Employment Security report Friday.

Since the previous report on Tuesday, there have been daily claims ranging from 4,323 to 4,669.

Overall, there have been 3.37 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the federal PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Altogether, there have been 1.45 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.

About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

There have been $10.07 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.