Initial unemployment benefit claims up slightly in N.C.

There was a slight uptick in initial and re-filed state and federal unemployment claims for Thursday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.

There were 4,807 claims, up from 4,346 on Wednesday — the latter likely affected by the Veterans Day holiday.

The state had a pandemic-low of daily claims at 2,025 on Saturday, along with an increase to 10,833 on Monday.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Nov. 2 that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

Since mid-March, 1.35 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.74 million state and federal jobless claims. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.