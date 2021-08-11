Initial unemployment benefits edging up in N.C.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.22 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments have been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.66 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.2 billion.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 125,847 PEUC recipients as of July 17, as well as 1,551 PUA participants as of July 24 and 55,751 continuing claims as of July 17.

Expiring federal benefits

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 4 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.

At this point, it appears North Carolina will allow beneficiaries to receive the two benefits after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.