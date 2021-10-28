Initial unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C.

North Carolina had a significant decrease in initial unemployment-insurance claims for the second consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was a 16% drop-off to 3,266 for the week that ended Oct. 23 compared with 3,865 for the week that ended Oct. 16.
That followed a 20% drop in initial unemployment-insurance claims the previous week.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment benefit claims.
The state was 20h in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 25,331 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 23, down from 27,426 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Oct. 22. That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.2% for September, down from 4.3% for August. It is just 0.3 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
Nationally
National UI claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000 for the week that ended Oct. 23.
The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 2.83 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 9, down 13.7% from Oct. 2 and down 74.8% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.
About 2.31 million workers drew state benefits and 514,392 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday "this is the fourth straight weekly drop continuing to tiptoe closer to pre-pandemic levels."
"It is a similar story for continuing claims, also slipping to a COVID-era low of 2.2 million."
However, Hamrick cautioned that "a consistent theme in the economy is the fact that demand is not the key issue. That’s true for workers, as well as for goods."
"The expectation and hope are that the downside risks associated with COVID-19 and supply chain constraints ease in the coming months."
