Initial unemployment claims continue to fluctuate in N.C.

The resumption of three federal extended unemployment insurance benefit programs is causing more ebb and flow with initial claims in North Carolina.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there was a range of 3,232 to 7,948 initial claims filed over the past four days. DES did not release an update during the state holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The daily claim count has increased the past two days.

There was an initial jump in N.C. claims following the Dec. 26 expiration of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the two programs.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, those programs had paid a combined $1.6 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits.