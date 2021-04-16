Initial unemployment claims continue to stabilize at lower levels

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

Claim filings

DES issued additional guidance about claimants reporting any income they earn while filing for unemployment benefits.

Failure to report or misreporting income may result in an overpayment of benefits that the claimant must repay to DES.

Claimants are required to report any money they earned in the previous week on their weekly certification for benefits.

All forms of income must be reported, including weekly earnings, severance, separation pay, wages in lieu of notice and workers' compensation.

Income should be reported for the week in which the work was performed. Claimants should not wait until they are paid for the work to report their income.

Claimants should report gross earnings, rather than just take-home pay.

