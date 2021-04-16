Initial unemployment claims continue to stabilize at lower levels

The number of new state and federal unemployment benefit claims dropped slightly in recent days, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
There were 3,142 filings Tuesday, 3,450 on Wednesday and 2,394 on Thursday.
Altogether, there were 21,252 state and federal UI claims filed over the past seven days.
The pandemic high for daily claims has been 43,297 on Dec. 27, while the low was 1,005 on March 27.
The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Overall for the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3.59 million state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina.
There have been 1.48 million North Carolinians applying for initial regular state and/or federal unemployment benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims to qualify.
About 29.5% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
At $6.07 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.4% of the $11.17 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.19 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.01 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.23 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 175,623 PEUC recipients as of March 27, as well as 2,460 PUA participants as of April 10 and 90,252 continuing claims as of March 27.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.9 billion, with just about $190 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
Claim filings
DES issued additional guidance about claimants reporting any income they earn while filing for unemployment benefits.
Failure to report or misreporting income may result in an overpayment of benefits that the claimant must repay to DES.
Claimants are required to report any money they earned in the previous week on their weekly certification for benefits.
All forms of income must be reported, including weekly earnings, severance, separation pay, wages in lieu of notice and workers' compensation.
Income should be reported for the week in which the work was performed. Claimants should not wait until they are paid for the work to report their income.
Claimants should report gross earnings, rather than just take-home pay.
