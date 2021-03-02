Initial unemployment claims continue to stabilize in N.C.

The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims remained in the mid-four-figure range over the weekend, the state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
Since the previous report Friday, there were a combined 14,256 claims filed.
Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 2,237 on Saturday and 5,289 on Monday.
Overall, there have been 3.41 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Altogether, there have been 1.45 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There have been $10.35 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.19 billion since Oct. 1.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13 and addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $700 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.
Work search update
House Bill 107, introduced Feb. 17, would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for the PEUC program. The Republican-sponsored bill has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as a primary sponsor.
HB107 is on the agenda for Tuesday's Rules and Operations committee meeting.
HB107 also would restart the work search requirement for individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19, as well as restore the one-week waiting period for benefits to begin for non-COVID-19 job losses.
Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing Executive Order No. 118 that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Besides suspending the work-search requirement and one-week waiting period, the order also allows applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as being laid off.
The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.
However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.
On Monday, Cooper signed an executive order that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.
Executive Order No. 200 “establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective March 14.
The N.C. Commerce Department is required to "create a process to assist and ensure that all new claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.
Commerce is instructed “to interpret work search laws flexibly to account for burdens posed by COVID-19 that could affect a job seeker’s ability to satisfy search requirements.”
“The department is also directed “to establish a broad set of reemployment activities that qualify for a claimant’s job search.”
336-727-7376