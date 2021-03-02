Initial unemployment claims continue to stabilize in N.C.

Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing Executive Order No. 118 that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”

Besides suspending the work-search requirement and one-week waiting period, the order also allows applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as being laid off.

The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.

However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.

On Monday, Cooper signed an executive order that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.

Executive Order No. 200 “establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective March 14.

The N.C. Commerce Department is required to "create a process to assist and ensure that all new claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.