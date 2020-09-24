Initial unemployment claims drift down slightly in N.C.

DES said Sept. 18 it has received "clarifying information" from the U.S. Labor Department about how to pay a $50 per week increase in regular state unemployment benefits. It said it is "working to reprogram and test its system to determine eligibility and issue the increased payments."

The extra $50 benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Recipients will only be new claimants of regular state UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

Layoffs, furloughs

A projected round of tens of thousands of furloughs and job cuts in the commercial airline industry is projected to commence Oct. 1.

For example, American Airlines received $5.8 billion in cash and loans from the airline industry's separate federal Paycheck Protection Program allocation.

In exchange, American committed to not conduct major job cuts or layoffs before Oct. 1.