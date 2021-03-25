Initial unemployment claims drop 26% last week in N.C.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.1 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina on Thursday with 198,758 PEUC recipients as of March 13, as well as 3,426 PUA participants.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 684,000 initial claims filed last week, down 12.4% from a revised 781,000 the previous week.

The 684,000 initial claims represent a weekly low since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.

There were 18.95 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 6. About 5.67 million workers drew state benefits and 13.28 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that having the national weekly benefit claims drop below 700,000 "is likely a sign of even better things to come for the nation’s battered economy and the millions of individuals who are jobless, underemployed or have left the workforce but would like to work"