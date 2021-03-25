Initial unemployment claims drop 26% last week in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina and nationwide had a significant decline last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,108 claims for the week that ended March 20, down 26.4% from a revised 8,305 the previous week.
North Carolina ranked 28th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down five spots from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
There was a jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said it is awaiting formal guidance from U.S. Labor officials on updating the extended federal unemployment insurance benefits programs.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.1 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina on Thursday with 198,758 PEUC recipients as of March 13, as well as 3,426 PUA participants.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 684,000 initial claims filed last week, down 12.4% from a revised 781,000 the previous week.
The 684,000 initial claims represent a weekly low since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.
There were 18.95 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 6. About 5.67 million workers drew state benefits and 13.28 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that having the national weekly benefit claims drop below 700,000 "is likely a sign of even better things to come for the nation’s battered economy and the millions of individuals who are jobless, underemployed or have left the workforce but would like to work"
"More substantial improvement could be seen as soon as the forthcoming release of the March employment data, with a pickup in hiring amid the reopening of the economy and more people being vaccinated."
"Individuals and households would be wise to strive to pay down debt and boost savings, particularly as the reopening raises the temptation to spend."
Hamrick cautioned that with nearly 19 million Americans still receiving a form of unemployment assistance, "true healing will take many more months to come."
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at think tank The Century Foundation, said that "with vaccine distribution improving, the economy is poised to ramp up from the additional economic boost being provided by the American Rescue Plan."
Stettner said expectations for an economic surge in 2021 should be lowered considering "new claims remain 4.5 times pre-pandemic levels."
“The American Rescue Plan aid can’t reach these workers soon enough.
"It will take months of economic growth, vaccine implementation, and a rebuilt child care sector to reintegrate millions of sidelined workers back into full-time work."
