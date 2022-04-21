Initial unemployment claims fall 18% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped 18.2% last week to 2,218, the U.S. Labor Department reported last week.

Claims were down from a revised 2,711 for the week that ended April 9.

The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,114 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 9, down from a revised 13,402 the previous week.

A slight bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.

On March 14, North Carolina received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

National outlook

New unemployment claims nationally were at 184,000, down from a revised 186,000 from the week that ended April 9.

U.S. Labor said on March 31 that UI claims of 166,000 were at the lowest level nationally since 182,000 for the week that ended Sept. 6, 1969.

As of April 2, only New Jersey is receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits. That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

North Carolina’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 6.9% in March. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

“The overall picture with unemployment claims is one of remarkable stability, underscoring the continuing strength of the job market,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

“For now, despite no shortage of headwinds, layoffs are akin to an endangered species. This strength is a boon for workers and something of a headache for employers.”

“The claims picture aligns with the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book showing strong demand for workers across most of the country and most sectors of industry. The shortage of available candidates remains a prevailing theme.

“Some employers have become less demanding about who they’re hiring, settling for lower levels of qualification and skill attainment, and making remote and hybrid work options available where appropriate,” Hamrick said.

“A less visible or reported current now may well be new business formation, which provides a path toward both additional employment and innovation. For example, Yelp indicates new business openings in the first quarter topped 152,000 exceeding the pre-pandemic level. Reflecting the post-pandemic reopening theme, it is led by new hotel and travel-related businesses along with those involving nightlife.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.