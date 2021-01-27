Initial unemployment claims in N.C. edge down

The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.

The $300 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27.

They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden. Biden included in his COVID-19 relief plan, unveiled Jan. 14, increasing the weekly benefit amount from $300 to $400.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption, FPUC has paid about $147 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

North Carolina is at $9.61 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.45 billion since Oct. 1.

New unemployment benefit claims in North Carolina can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. Before Jan. 3, 12 was the maximum number of regular state UI benefit weeks.