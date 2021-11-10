Initial unemployment claims in N.C. increase slightly for second consecutive week

North Carolina had a modest uptick in initial unemployment-insurance claims for the second consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was a 7.2% increase to 3,985 for the week that ended Nov. 6, compared with a revised 3,718 for the week that ended Oct. 30. There was a 2.8% increase from the Oct. 23 report to the Oct. 30 report.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment benefit claims.
The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 23,774 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 30, down from 26,079 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Oct. 22. That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.2% for September, down from 4.3% for August. It is just 0.3 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
Nationally
National UI claims dropped by 4,000 to 267,000 for the week that ended Nov. 6.
The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 2.56 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 23, down 4.1% from Oct. 16 and down 77.2% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.
About 2.05 million workers drew state benefits and 510,089 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Wednesday that demand for labor "is very strong, while workers "are in short supply, so layoffs are very low right now."
"The biggest problem for the labor market in late 2021 is too few workers; the labor force is smaller by about 3 million compared to before the pandemic."
Faucher said that from a national context, the end of the federal pandemic UI benefits should have led individuals "to come back into the job market in the near term, relieving some of the labor shortages and allowing for stronger job growth."
"But labor force participation barely budged in September and October after the expiration of these benefits.
"The recovery in the labor force may be more gradual, which could constrain near-term hiring," Faucher said.
