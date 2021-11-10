Initial unemployment claims in N.C. increase slightly for second consecutive week

Nationally

National UI claims dropped by 4,000 to 267,000 for the week that ended Nov. 6.

The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.

There were 2.56 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 23, down 4.1% from Oct. 16 and down 77.2% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.

About 2.05 million workers drew state benefits and 510,089 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Wednesday that demand for labor "is very strong, while workers "are in short supply, so layoffs are very low right now."

"The biggest problem for the labor market in late 2021 is too few workers; the labor force is smaller by about 3 million compared to before the pandemic."

Faucher said that from a national context, the end of the federal pandemic UI benefits should have led individuals "to come back into the job market in the near term, relieving some of the labor shortages and allowing for stronger job growth."

"But labor force participation barely budged in September and October after the expiration of these benefits.

"The recovery in the labor force may be more gradual, which could constrain near-term hiring," Faucher said.

