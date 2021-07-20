Initial unemployment claims in N.C. remain on weekend up-and-down pattern

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.07 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments have been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.8 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.18 billion.

After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.5 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.

Expiring federal benefits

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. The effective date of the legislation would be 30 days after becoming law.