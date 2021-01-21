Initial unemployment claims in N.C. return to downward trend

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped last week following a short wave of increases, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 12,671 claims for the week that ended Jan. 16, down from a revised 15,722 the previous week.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally the previous two weeks followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
By comparison, there was an 8.8% increase for the week that ended Jan. 9 and a 44% jump in claims for the week that ended Jan. 2.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.
North Carolina was ranked 23rd for unemployment claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.61 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits.
The UI claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 900,000 initial claims filed last week, down 2.9% from a revised 926,000 the previous week.
There were just under 16 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 2, down from 18.3 million as of Dec. 26. The breakdown is 7.26 million workers drawing state benefits and 8.68 million federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com, said that "with the new occupant of the Oval Office and Democrats now also controlling Congress, addressing the tandem crises of the pandemic and recession has been among the first orders of business."
"President Biden is hitting hit the ground running with a flurry of executive orders and plans for new stimulus legislation, while taking a more hands-on federal approach managing the pandemic response.”
State UI update
Daily initial state and federal unemployment claims were 7,185 on Wednesday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday.
Tuesday's 8,554 claims were the most since 9,998 on Jan. 5.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27.
Altogether, there have been 3.23 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic, including 1.42 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 32% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.
The $300 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27.
They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden. Biden included in his COVID-19 relief plan, unveiled Jan. 14, increasing the weekly benefit amount from $300 to $400.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption, FPUC has paid about $114 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
DES said it is waiting for U.S. Labor guidance on how to implement the new Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program. That program would provide an additional $100 per week "to eligible claimants who are receiving state UI benefits and meet self-employment income requirements."
North Carolina is at $9.4 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.24 billion since Oct. 1.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.82 billion, with only about $110 million being paid out since Oct. 1. Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
