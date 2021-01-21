Initial unemployment claims in N.C. return to downward trend

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped last week following a short wave of increases, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The state had 12,671 claims for the week that ended Jan. 16, down from a revised 15,722 the previous week.

The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally the previous two weeks followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.

By comparison, there was an 8.8% increase for the week that ended Jan. 9 and a 44% jump in claims for the week that ended Jan. 2.

Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

North Carolina was ranked 23rd for unemployment claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.

The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.

The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.