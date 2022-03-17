Initial unemployment claims in NC continue to trickle down

North Carolina continued to decline in new state unemployment claims last week, this time to 2,536, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Claims were down from a revised 2,646 for the week that ended March 12.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 13,198 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 5, down from a revised 14,666 the previous week.
The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one from last week.
A bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
On Monday, North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 214,000, up 15,000 from the week that ended March 5.
As of Feb. 12, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.
That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.
"This recovery is radically different from the painfully slow one that followed the Great Recession," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"A key difference is the massive amount of support provided by Congress to households, businesses, and state and local governments earlier in the downturn.
"Without that support, our recovery trajectory likely would have resembled the long, slow climb that occurred after the Great Recession," Quinterno said.
Quinterno said that "the seemingly low unemployment rate (pandemic low of 3.9% for N.C. in January) needs to be taken with a grain of salt."
The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals. The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in January. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
"Yes, employment has risen while unemployment has fallen," Quinterno said.
"But, to the extent people have left the labor force entirely despite preferring to work, their absence may make the unemployment rate look better than it really is."
336-727-7376