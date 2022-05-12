 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Initial unemployment claims in NC drop by 17%

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 17.5% last week to 2,284, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,770 for the week that ended April 30. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 20th the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,463 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 30, down from a revised 13,007 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

