Initial unemployment claims increase modestly over weekend in N.C.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.18 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments have been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.63 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.19 billion.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 126,921 PEUC recipients as of July 10, as well as 1,315 PUA participants as of July 17 and 57,273 continuing claims as of July 10.

After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.68 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.

Expiring federal benefits

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. The effective date of the legislation would be 30 days after becoming law.