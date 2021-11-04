Initial unemployment claims increase slightly in N.C.

North Carolina had a slight uptick in initial unemployment-insurance claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was a 2.8% increase to 3,621 for the week that ended Oct. 30, compared with 3,520 for the week that ended Oct. 23.
The increase for the week of Oct. 30 represented a reversal from two consecutive weeks of a decrease in claims.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment benefit claims.
The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 23,774 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 30, down from 26,079 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Oct. 22. That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.2% for September, down from 4.3% for August. It is just 0.3 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
Nationally
National UI claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 for the week that ended Oct. 30.
The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 2.67 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Oct. 16, down 5.9% from Oct. 9 and down 76.3% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.
About 2.16 million workers drew state benefits and 510,793 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that falling initial and state continued claims for unemployment insurance "are positive indicators for the U.S. labor market."
"Firms are reluctant to lay off workers with strong demand and labor in short supply, and the unemployed are able to find new jobs quickly."
Faucher said that "the big open question is what is happening to the millions of people who lost their benefits in September, or saw their benefits drop"
"The expectation is that these people will come back into the job market in the near term, relieving some of the labor shortages and allowing for stronger job growth.
"But labor force participation actually declined in September."
