Initial unemployment claims increase slightly in N.C.

Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.

The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.

The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.

Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Oct. 22. That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August.

Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.

According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.