Initial unemployment claims jump 28% in N.C.; fourth consecutive week with an uptick

Initial unemployment-insurance claims rose in North Carolina for the fourth consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday.
There was a 28% jump to 5,607 for the week that ended Nov. 20.
That's compared with a 2.9% increase for the week that ended Nov. 13, and a 7.2% increase for the week that ended Nov. 6.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The state was 13th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up three spots from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 21,589 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 13, down from 23,355 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
No surge in N.C. labor force
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce during September.
According to the monthly N.C. household employment survey released Nov. 19, there was a 4,786 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during October, following a 10.423 jump in September.
The October labor force totals represented an 11,009 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 6,223 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Before the federal pandemic benefits ended, there was a net gain of 11,761 to the state's labor force from July to August.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.1% for October, down from 4.2% for September. It is just 0.2 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
Nationally
National UI claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000 for the week that ended Nov. 20.
The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 2.43 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 6, down 30.9% from Oct. 30, and down 78.4% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.
About 1.94 million workers drew state benefits and 486,306 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Wednesday that "although the plunge in UI claims was certainly welcome, it does not indicate a dramatic turn in the labor market."
"Claims are highly volatile, especially around holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday adds additional volatility as it moves around the calendar. Claims for the week ending Nov. 20 are likely to be revised higher, and claims for the week ending Nov. 27 will almost surely increase."
Faucher said employers continue to struggle to hire enough workers even with the expiration of the federal pandemic UI benefits.
"Labor force participation barely budged in September and October after the expiration of these benefits," Faucher said.
"Job growth in 2022 could be weaker than expected if these potential workers are slow to return to the labor force.
Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "Americans head into the heart of the holiday season with a reasonable expectation that an already tight job market will continue to tighten in the months ahead."
"Uncertainties will always be with us, and COVID’s toll on the economy is not yet fully relegated to the rearview mirror."
The hope and expectation are, however, that the recovery should continue into 2022. "
336-727-7376