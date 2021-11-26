Initial unemployment claims jump 28% in N.C.; fourth consecutive week with an uptick

According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.

Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.1% for October, down from 4.2% for September. It is just 0.2 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.

Nationally

National UI claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000 for the week that ended Nov. 20.

The latest total represents the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.

There were 2.43 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 6, down 30.9% from Oct. 30, and down 78.4% from 11.25 million as of Sept. 4.

About 1.94 million workers drew state benefits and 486,306 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Wednesday that "although the plunge in UI claims was certainly welcome, it does not indicate a dramatic turn in the labor market."