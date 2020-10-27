Initial unemployment claims reach 15-day high in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims exceeded 10,000 for the first time in 15 days, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.

There were 10,724 claims Monday, up more than fivefold from the COVID-19 pandemic low of 2,033 on Saturday.

Overall, claims have decreased noticeably since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a UI claim since the pandemic began in mid-March.

Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. There have been 2.63 million overall claims.

A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

About 69% of claimants, or 913,508, have been approved for benefits, while 30%, or 394,118, were determined not to be eligible.