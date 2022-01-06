Initial unemployment claims reach another weekly pandemic low in NC

North Carolina dropped to another pandemic low for weekly unemployment insurance claims with a 9.8% drop-off to 1,735 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The department revised the claims total for the week that ended Dec. 25 from 1,840 to 1,923, which still represented a pandemic low at the time.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Claims are down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

The state was 32nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down six spots from last week.

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”