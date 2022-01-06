Initial unemployment claims reach another weekly pandemic low in NC

North Carolina dropped to another pandemic low for weekly unemployment insurance claims with a 9.8% drop-off to 1,735 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The department revised the claims total for the week that ended Dec. 25 from 1,840 to 1,923, which still represented a pandemic low at the time.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
Claims are down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
The state was 32nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down six spots from last week.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
The number of regular state UI benefit weeks dropped Jan. 1 from 13 to 12 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state. The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
Once regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 40 weeks before they can file again.
The weekly benefit reduction is triggered by a sliding scale put in place in 2013 by the then-Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 16,939 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 25, down from a revised 17,424 the previous week.
Little impact
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 7,956 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during November, following a 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The November labor force totals represented an 18,133 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 10,177 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August — before the federal pandemic relief benefits expired.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.1%, or from 5.03 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 130,872 listed as employed and 124,884 no longer listed as unemployed.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 207,000, up 7,000 from the week that ended Dec. 11.
The Nov. 27 total of 188,000 initial claims was not only the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic, but the lowest weekly total since September 1969.
There were 1.72 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Dec. 18. — about 1.63 million workers drew state benefits and 87,850 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
“The expectation was that a fading in the pandemic, re-openings at schools and childcare centers, and the gradual reentrance of people who lost their unemployment insurance benefits in September into the workforce will help relieve labor shortages and allow for continued strong job growth next year,” PNC Financial Service Group economist Gus Faucher said Thursday
“However, rising coronavirus cases due to the omicron could put the labor force recovery on hold, at least for the next couple of months,” Faucher said.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that hiring in December “is believed to have accelerated after a disappointing rise in payrolls in the previous month.”
“Bankrate’s latest quarterly survey of economists suggests the nation’s unemployment rate should return to close to a 50-year low by the end of this year.”
