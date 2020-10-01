Initial unemployment claims remain on decline in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on a downward trend by dropping 11.2% last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 11,899 claims for the week that ended Sept. 26, down from a revised 13,406 the previous week.
For the second consecutive week, North Carolina had the 15th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, there were 837,000 initial claims filed last week, down from a revised 873,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 26.53 million individuals with an active claim as of Sept. 12, up from 26.09 million as of Sept. 5. The breakdown is 14.7 million workers drawing state benefits and 11.83 million federal benefits.
With initial claims "stuck at between 800,000 and 900,000 per week since August, the pace of layoffs remains far above its pre-pandemic level," said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
Faucher said the latest state and national unemployment totals reflect that most furloughed individuals either have returned to work or have been laid off since late July.
That labor scenario has contributed to a lowering of some states' jobless rate, including in North Carolina, as more individuals have dropped of the workforce and no longer listed as unemployed.
North Carolina's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
"The unemployment picture is gradually getting better, but joblessness remains extremely elevated," Faucher said.
"The pace of layoffs has slowed dramatically from the worst of the crisis in the spring, but job losses are still far higher than they were before the Viral Recession.
"The pace of net job creation is likely to slow going forward, as the easy gains from business reopenings have largely been realized," Faucher said.
N.C. UI updates
Since mid-March, just more than 1.3 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.45 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 7,746 claims reported for Wednesday.
About 30.5% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The state Division of Employment Security has said that "a large number" of the new claims over the past two weeks have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.
They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program, or were transferred from the 13-week federal UI program to another federal UI program of shorter duration.
The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
DES has paid out $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $570.6 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
About $4.78 billion came from the weekly $600 federal supplement paid from mid-April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26.
The latest DES report has $1.69 billion, or 20.7%, in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
A third-tier of federal unemployment benefits will be reduced in number of weeks beginning Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation.
That program had paid out $37.1 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.
