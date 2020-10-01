Initial unemployment claims remain on decline in N.C.

That labor scenario has contributed to a lowering of some states' jobless rate, including in North Carolina, as more individuals have dropped of the workforce and no longer listed as unemployed.

North Carolina's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.

"The unemployment picture is gradually getting better, but joblessness remains extremely elevated," Faucher said.

"The pace of layoffs has slowed dramatically from the worst of the crisis in the spring, but job losses are still far higher than they were before the Viral Recession.

"The pace of net job creation is likely to slow going forward, as the easy gains from business reopenings have largely been realized," Faucher said.

N.C. UI updates

Since mid-March, just more than 1.3 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.45 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 7,746 claims reported for Wednesday.

About 30.5% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.