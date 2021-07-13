Initial unemployment claims resume ebb and flow pattern in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continue their weekend ebb and flow, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.

The weekly claims low was again on Saturday, this time at 678, only to be followed by a threefold jump on Sunday to 1,853 claims and to 2,324 on Monday.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”

For example, the state reached July 4 a six-month high for UI claims at 9,985 because it represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims. DES said the increase “was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter.”

Altogether, there were 13,016 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 22,706 over the previous seven-day period.

North Carolina is at 3.76 million state and federal unemployment claims for the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 1.52 million individual claims.

Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program.