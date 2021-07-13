Initial unemployment claims resume ebb and flow pattern in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continue their weekend ebb and flow, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
The weekly claims low was again on Saturday, this time at 678, only to be followed by a threefold jump on Sunday to 1,853 claims and to 2,324 on Monday.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
For example, the state reached July 4 a six-month high for UI claims at 9,985 because it represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims. DES said the increase “was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter.”
Altogether, there were 13,016 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 22,706 over the previous seven-day period.
North Carolina is at 3.76 million state and federal unemployment claims for the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 1.52 million individual claims.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program.
About 30% of the 4.99 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 16 months.
The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
By comparison, the daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.
Since July 4, new UI claimants qualify for just 13 weeks of regular state benefits, down from 16 weeks from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.
Benefits run for 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.57 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.98 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.55 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.89 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.01 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.56 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.17 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.41 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.
Expiring federal benefits
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
On July 2, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed — as expected — a Republican-sponsored return-to-work bill that would require North Carolina to withdraw early from two federal pandemic relief unemployment benefit programs.
The latest version of SB116 also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper said he vetoed SB116 in part because the programs are set to last just eight more weeks, and in part because the state has “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
