Initial unemployment claims rise slightly in N.C., but remain at near pandemic low

North Carolina had a slight uptick in new federal unemployment insurance claims last week after reaching a pandemic low the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The state was listed with 2,282 new claims last week.

That's up 6.3% from a revised 2,145 from the week that ended Dec. 11. North Carolina initially was listed with 1,976 claims, which was down nearly 70% from the week that ended Dec. 4, as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 5, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

The state was 27th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.