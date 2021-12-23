Initial unemployment claims rise slightly in N.C., but remain at near pandemic low

North Carolina had a slight uptick in new federal unemployment insurance claims last week after reaching a pandemic low the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state was listed with 2,282 new claims last week.
That's up 6.3% from a revised 2,145 from the week that ended Dec. 11. North Carolina initially was listed with 1,976 claims, which was down nearly 70% from the week that ended Dec. 4, as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 5, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The state was 27th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
State benefits
North Carolinians determined to be eligible for regular state UI benefits currently can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
The maximum number of week drops even lower to 12 in early January since the state's jobless rate was under 5% during July through September. The reduction is triggered by a sliding scale put in place in 2013 by the then-Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 18,477 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 11, down from a revised 20,463 the previous week.
Once regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 to 40 weeks before they can file again.
Little impact
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly N.C. household employment survey released Nov. 19, there was a 4,786 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during October, following a 10,423 jump in September.
The October labor force totals represented an 11,009 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 6,223 decline in those listed as unemployed.
Before the federal pandemic benefits ended, there was a net gain of 11,761 to the state’s labor force from July to August.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
Quinterno said hiring plans remain vulnerable to the levels of community spread of COVID-19.
“Should a winter surge occur, which seems likely given the rapid spread of the omicron variant, we may wind up with a slowing job market,” Quinterno said.
“Impacted individuals will have fewer resources on which to draw given the expiration of all the enhanced unemployment insurance programs and other forms of pandemic relief.
“If the public health situation deteriorates, early 2022 could be a difficult time for the labor market,” he said.
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 205,000, unchanged from the week that ended Dec. 11.
The Nov. 27 total of 188,000 initial claims was not only the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic, but the lowest weekly total since September 1969.
There were 2.14 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Nov. 27.
About 1.89 million workers drew state benefits and 250,197 received federal benefits, mostly extended benefits that have ended for North Carolinians.
PNC Financial Service Group economist Gus Faucher said Thursday that "initial claims are extremely low, and continued claims are low and steadily declining."
"Demand for labor is very strong and workers are in short supply — 2.5 million fewer people in the U.S. workforce than before the pandemic — so businesses are not laying off employees. Those workers who do find themselves unemployed can quickly find new jobs."
"Continued growth in the labor force will be important for job creation in 2022."
Mark Hamrick, senior economist with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "with so much uncertainty now and the high level of concern about the omicron variant, we’ll take stability when we can get it."
"The pandemic’s resurgence is affecting the economy. The question is for how long and how much, and it's too early to know the answers.”
