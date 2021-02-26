Initial unemployment claims settling into stable range

The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims continues to stabilize in North Carolina, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.

Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 2,133 on Feb. 20 and 6,241 on Monday.

Overall, there have been 3.4 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the federal PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Altogether, there have been 1.45 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.

About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

There have been $10.2 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.03 billion since Oct. 1.