Initial unemployment claims settling into stable range

The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims continues to stabilize in North Carolina, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 2,133 on Feb. 20 and 6,241 on Monday.
Overall, there have been 3.4 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the federal PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
Altogether, there have been 1.45 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There have been $10.2 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.03 billion since Oct. 1.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.9 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Filing changes
DES said it is accepting applications for the new federal Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation benefits program.
The program of the Continued Assistance Act provides eligible claimants with an additional $100 per week on top of their weekly benefit amount. MEUC may be paid for weeks ending Jan. 2 through March 13.
Claimants who may be eligible for MEUC will receive a link to apply through their DES online account.
To be eligible, claimants must:
* Be receiving state unemployment insurance benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Extended Benefits or Trade Readjustment Allowance benefits.
* Provide proof of at least $5,000 in net self-employment income in the most recent taxable year ending prior to their application for state unemployment insurance.
Acceptable forms of proof may include income tax returns, check stubs, bank receipts, contracts, invoices or other documentation.
People who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are not eligible for MEUC.
DES said it is partnering with ID.me to provide a secure identity verification process for unemployment claimants. Claimants may receive an email from DES notifying them that they must verify their identity through ID.me to access their account and be eligible for benefits.
Claimants should click on the link in the email to start the verification process, which can be completed online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
When a claimant successfully verifies their identity, ID.me will notify DES and the claimant will receive an email with information about accessing their account. Claimants should allow up to 48 hours for the process to be completed to sign into their account.
Legislative bill
N.C. House Bill 107, introduced Feb. 17, would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for the PEUC program. The bill has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as a primary sponsor.
HB107 was recommended Thursday by the House Finance committee to the Rules and Operations committee.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13 and is addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $620 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.
As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.85 billion, with only about $140 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
