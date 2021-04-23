Initial unemployment claims trend upward in N.C. but are still far below numbers seen earlier in pandemic

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

“As this week’s Federal Reserve’s Beige Book points out, some industries are struggling to find qualified employees, particularly hourly workers and lower wage positions," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com.

"Areas where these shortages were said to be most challenging include commercial and delivery driver, as well as specialty and skilled trades people, such as plumbers and electricians needed for construction.”

Hamrick said the Fed "notes some employers are responding by boosting wages and even throwing in hiring bonuses."

The labor market likely will only tighten in the months ahead, raising the prospect of further pay gains particularly for entry-level positions.

"All of this is a matter of perspective: What an employer might consider to be wage pressure translates to more money in the bank for a worker," Hamrick said.

