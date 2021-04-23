Initial unemployment claims trend upward in N.C. but are still far below numbers seen earlier in pandemic

The number of new state and federal unemployment-benefit claims climbed on Thursday but remained far lower than the count seen earlier in the pandemic, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
There were 2,584 claims on Tuesday, 2,284 claims on Wednesday and 3,948 on Thursday.
Altogether, there were 19,909 state and federal UI claims filed over the past seven days.
The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27, while the low was 1,005 on March 27.
The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Overall for the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3.61 million state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina.
There have been 1.49 million North Carolinians applying for initial regular state and/or federal unemployment benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims to qualify.
About 29.5% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
At $6.15 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 55% of the $11.3 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.27 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.14 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.28 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 171,926 PEUC recipients as of April 3, as well as 2,509 PUA participants as of April 10 and 85,835 continuing claims as of April 3.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.91 billion, with just about $200 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
“As this week’s Federal Reserve’s Beige Book points out, some industries are struggling to find qualified employees, particularly hourly workers and lower wage positions," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com.
"Areas where these shortages were said to be most challenging include commercial and delivery driver, as well as specialty and skilled trades people, such as plumbers and electricians needed for construction.”
Hamrick said the Fed "notes some employers are responding by boosting wages and even throwing in hiring bonuses."
The labor market likely will only tighten in the months ahead, raising the prospect of further pay gains particularly for entry-level positions.
"All of this is a matter of perspective: What an employer might consider to be wage pressure translates to more money in the bank for a worker," Hamrick said.
