Initial unemployment clams surpass 3.3 million in N.C. for COVID-19 pandemic

Initial state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina surpassed the 3.3 million mark for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were a range of 2,382 to 6,943 claims the past four days.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, those programs have paid a combined $1.73 billion to North Carolinians during the pandemic.

Altogether, there have been 1.43 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.

About 32.3% of the 4.4 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.

The $300 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27.