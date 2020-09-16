Initial unemployment insurance benefit claims reach five-week high

Extra $50 payment

DES said it does not have a firm date for beginning payment of an additional $50 in state regular unemployment-insurance benefits.

House Bill 1105, the state's third round of COVID-19 relief legislation, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature on Sept. 3 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.

The UI benefits are drawn mostly by individuals who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Although the $50 increase will be paid retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5, recipients will only be new claimants of state regular UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of benefits during a 12-month qualifying period.

The maximum weekly benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP legislative super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.

The average approved North Carolina UI claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

Because the state provides currently a maximum of 12 weeks of regular UI benefits, eligible recipients will gain at most an extra $600.