Initial unemployment insurance claims reach another pandemic low Saturday

The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.

Benefit payments

North Carolina is at $12.33 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.97 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.36 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.76 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.88 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.49 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.15 billion.