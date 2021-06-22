Initial unemployment insurance claims reach another pandemic low Saturday

Initial state and federal unemployment claims fell to another COVID-19 pandemic low on Saturday, only to climb again the next two days.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 946 claims on Friday, 474 on Saturday, 1,348 on Sunday and 1,821 on Monday.
Saturday's claims were 60 below the previous daily pandemic low of 534 claims on May 29.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Outside the recent claim drop-offs on Saturdays, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 1,000-to-3,200 range during May and June.
Altogether, there were 8,682 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 9,157 over the previous seven-day period.
North Carolina is at 3.72 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic. There have been 1.51 million individual claims.
Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
About 30% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.33 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.97 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.36 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.76 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.88 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.49 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.15 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.17 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 159,842 PEUC recipients as of May 29, as well as 1,327 PUA participants as of June 5 and 78,170 continuing claims as of May 29.
