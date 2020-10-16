Initial unemployment insurance claims remain on downtrend trend

Initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims remained on the decline again Thursday at 4,563, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.

The claims have decreased since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

There have been 1.32 million North Carolinians to have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.

Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. There have been 2.57 million in overall claims.

A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.

About 31% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

About 69% of claimants, or 908,986, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 387,927, were determined to not be eligible.

State and federal UI benefit payments are at $8.3 billion in North Carolina, with the state's contribution still at 21% of the total. State UI payments are at $1.72 billion as of 10 a.m. Friday.