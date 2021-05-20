Initial weekly unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims remained on a downward trend in North Carolina last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,801 claims for the week that ended May 15, compared with a revised 7,333 the previous week.
The state ranked 22nd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, up three spots from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the two programs had paid a combined $2.45 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 163,438 PEUC recipients as of May 1, as well as 2,235 PUA participants as of May 8 and 83,052 continuing claims as of May 1.
At $6.44 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 55% of the $11.66 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the program's resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.56 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the fifth consecutive week at 444,000 for the week that ended May 15, down 7.1% from a revised 478,000 the previous week.
There were 15.97 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of May 1. About 4.23 million workers drew state benefits and 11.74 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that while new jobless claims are declining, "the total number of individuals receiving some form of benefit remains historically high at nearly 16 million."
"By comparison, one year ago we had over 2 million new claims. What a journey that has been."
Hamrick said that "matching millions of available jobs with the unemployed is more difficult than imagined."
"At minimum, we’re reminded that the current situation is extremely complicated, even as we rejoice over the progress with vaccinations, lower COVID case counts and the ability to resume previously restricted activities.
"There are challenges to address including what the return to office or work looks like and resolving constraints of labor and supplies."
Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, weighed in on the intense debate over whether current federal UI benefits of $300 a week are keeping individuals out of the labor force, and thus not counted as unemployed.
"There is some concern that extra unemployment insurance benefits ... are leading some potential workers to turn down low-paying opportunities, weighing on job growth," Faucher said.
"With many states dropping these benefits, citing the improved job market, that theory will be put to the test over the next couple of months."
Faucher said it is likely that some unemployed individuals "might not be taking available jobs (because of) concern over contracting COVID, and the need to care for children who are schooling at home because of the pandemic."
