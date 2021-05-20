Initial weekly unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C.

Hamrick said that "matching millions of available jobs with the unemployed is more difficult than imagined."

"At minimum, we’re reminded that the current situation is extremely complicated, even as we rejoice over the progress with vaccinations, lower COVID case counts and the ability to resume previously restricted activities.

"There are challenges to address including what the return to office or work looks like and resolving constraints of labor and supplies."

Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, weighed in on the intense debate over whether current federal UI benefits of $300 a week are keeping individuals out of the labor force, and thus not counted as unemployed.

"There is some concern that extra unemployment insurance benefits ... are leading some potential workers to turn down low-paying opportunities, weighing on job growth," Faucher said.

"With many states dropping these benefits, citing the improved job market, that theory will be put to the test over the next couple of months."

Faucher said it is likely that some unemployed individuals "might not be taking available jobs (because of) concern over contracting COVID, and the need to care for children who are schooling at home because of the pandemic."

