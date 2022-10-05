Inmar Intelligence names Baird as full-time chief executive

Inmar Intelligence announced Wednesday it has named Spencer Baird as its full-time chief executive after he served in an interim role for nearly six months.

Baird's first day at the helm of the Winston-Salem company was Sept. 22.

The promotion completes a corporate self-examinationin which Inmar applied the disruptive analysis process it offers clients that persuaded David Mounts to retire in April after 12 years as chief executive and eight years as chairman.

Baird joined Inmar in May 2020, hand-picked by Mounts to be chief transformation officer before later being selected as president of Martech.

Inmar, founded in 1980, offers consulting and digital software services in the promotional, health care and supply-chain industries.

It has nearly 1,000 employees in Forsyth County — making it one of the largest Triad private-sector employers — and about 5,000 companywide, including a major operational hub in India.

"Our top priority will be focused on addressing our customers' needs in ways that deliver meaningful results," Baird said.

"As we do this, I am convinced that this will create great career opportunities for our associates and set the stage for an exciting innovation agenda."

When Baird was named as interim chief executive, the company said he "is uniquely experienced to lead Inmar in this next chapter having built an impressive career in leadership roles in grocery retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods."

Before Baird joined Inmar, his resume included HJ Heinz, The Dannon Co., Kellogg Co. and Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize.

Inmar's majority owner is OMERS Private Equity, owned by the OMERS pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada.

“Spencer Baird is an experienced, strategic executive, and since joining the Inmar team he has proven to be a strong leader who can guide the business into the next phase of its growth and evolution,” said Geoff Bird, managing director of OMERS Private Equity.

“With the full support of the Inmar team and the board, we are confident Spencer will be successful in his role as CEO and are excited about the prospects for Inmar.”

Inmar said a key role for Baird as chief executive is "maintaining the company’s strong roots in the Winston-Salem community, furthering its profile as a prime example of the rise of decentralized technology hubs outside of traditional tech strongholds such as San Francisco, Seattle and New York City."

Baird has followed in Mounts' civic footsteps by joining the boards of directors for the economic-development nonprofits Winston Salem Alliance and Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Baird takes over after Mounts led a transformation of the company from nine separate units in the areas of supply chain, health care and coupons, to an industry leader as an applied data-platform company.

Mounts has led Inmar through two private-equity ownership changes during his tenure, which enabled Inmar to invest more than $1 billion to fully upgrade and digitize its business operations, technology platform and product suite.

Mounts said in April the change from himself to Baird is an example of recognizing there’s a fine line between performing well and understanding the benefits of strategic disruption to improve performance.

“It’s based in knowing what needs to change, and then not changing anything that shouldn’t be changed,” Mounts said.

Baird said Mounts told him that "Spencer, you’ve always been in the transformation business, but just never got paid for it,’” until joining Inmar.

Baird said another reason Inmar piqued his interest is that “I’ve always been a guy that really appreciates and values learning.”

“Oftentimes, what comes with that is disruption and change and transformation.

“What I saw in Inmar was a company that had the asset base to truly transform, not just the retail or the consumer packing company, but actually the whole ecosystem with the asset base following the 20 acquisitions that we’ve made over the past 10 years,” Baird said.

Baird said his main goal as interim chief executive is to “listen deeply to why we have done what we have done and think differently how we can effectively use these assets that were so attractive to me.”