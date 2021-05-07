Inmar plans headquarters move out of Innovation Quarter, but still downtown

"This is a big change from the way we worked a year and a half ago, and requires some consideration for what comes next."

Inmar said it has almost 200 open positions.

"Under this new (work from home/hybrid) model, we can recruit talented individuals from anywhere in the world," it said.

Inmar also determined it "may need more meeting rooms and more flexible configurations, but less square footage and individual desk space overall."

Growth spurt

Inmar said the need for less headquarters space comes during a four-year growth spurt that has seen a triple of annual revenue.

Inmar has made at least 13 acquisitions since it was bought by private-equity group ABRY Partners of Boston in January 2014.

"Our location in the Innovation Quarter has served us so well — it was exactly what we needed for that time in our history," Inmar said in the blog.

"We played a key role in helping to launch Innovation Quarter, complementing its curiosity and ambience.

"It is critical to continue to bridge the Innovation Quarter with the rest of downtown Winston-Salem, and we will again plan to be impactful in doing so with this move."