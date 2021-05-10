Innovation Quarter apartment developer secures $55 million loan

“This closing is a perfect example of how Greystone can deliver for its clients through each stage of the entire project lifecycle,” Drew Fletcher, president of Greystone Capital Advisors, said in a statement.

Charlotte-based Grubb also owns Link Apartments Brookstown near Truist Stadium and the future 244-unit Link Apartments 4th Street, which is under construction near the 500 West Fifth tower and scheduled to debut in the second quarter of 2022.

The planned $48 million mixed-use facility will stretch to the boundaries of Fourth and Poplar streets. It will contain a mini dog park and an adjacent “pocket park” off North Spruce Street.

The current plans include having five stories fronting Fourth Street with retail on the first floor and four stories on the side adjacent to the 18-story tower.

The apartments and the building should be similar in quality to the Link project over in the Innovation Quarter, Ethridge said.

One thing that’s different is that the Link on Fourth will come with affordable housing, something that was part of the deal that had the city proving $1.6 million in incentives on the development.