Innovation Quarter apartment developer secures $55 million loan

Grubb Properties, developer of three major multi-family residential complexes in downtown Winston-Salem, said Monday it has secured a $54.93 million Freddie Mac loan from a national commercial real-estate finance company.
Greystone, the New York finance company, and Grubb said the 15-year, fixed-rate loan is a refinancing for the 344-unit Link Apartments property in Innovation Quarter.
The new loan represents a permanent takeout of the construction financing arranged by Greystone in 2018.
According to Investopedia, a take-out commitment "is a written guaranty by a lender to provide permanent financing to replace a short-term loan at a specified future date if the project has reached a certain stage."
Apartments in the Innovation Quarter complex run from about $1,000 a month for a studio to $2,700 for a two-bedroom unit, Grubb spokeswoman Emily Ethridge said.
The Innovation Quarter property contains a parking deck with 850 spaces and more than 20,000 square feet of amenity spaces, including a roof-top terrace, saltwater pool, club-quality 24/7 fitness center, and chef’s demo kitchen.
Street-level retail outlets are: Cycle Your City, a bicycle accessory and repair shop with 1,280 square feet; DeBeen Espresso with 1,363 square feet; and The Butcher’s Block with 3,840 square feet.
“This closing is a perfect example of how Greystone can deliver for its clients through each stage of the entire project lifecycle,” Drew Fletcher, president of Greystone Capital Advisors, said in a statement.
Charlotte-based Grubb also owns Link Apartments Brookstown near Truist Stadium and the future 244-unit Link Apartments 4th Street, which is under construction near the 500 West Fifth tower and scheduled to debut in the second quarter of 2022.
The planned $48 million mixed-use facility will stretch to the boundaries of Fourth and Poplar streets. It will contain a mini dog park and an adjacent “pocket park” off North Spruce Street.
The current plans include having five stories fronting Fourth Street with retail on the first floor and four stories on the side adjacent to the 18-story tower.
The apartments and the building should be similar in quality to the Link project over in the Innovation Quarter, Ethridge said.
One thing that’s different is that the Link on Fourth will come with affordable housing, something that was part of the deal that had the city proving $1.6 million in incentives on the development.
Under that arrangement, Grubb committed to set side 5% of the units for people making up to 90% of area median income, and 25% of the units for people making up to 110% of area median income.
Ethridge noted that with three Link apartments in Winston-Salem, that’s the most Grubb has in any city.
“We really like Winston-Salem, so we are always looking at it,” Ethridge said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article.
