Innovation Quarter expands collaboration initiative with social equity as focus

Operators of downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter unveiled Thursday the next phase of its iQ Healthtech Labs initiative, this time with a focus on health and social equity.
The iQ Healthtech concept debuted in May, billed as the creation of a physical and virtual hub at the crossroads of health care and technology.
The establishment of iQ Community Labs represents the opportunity for enhanced collaboration among tenants in the quarter, as well as with other groups. The two iQ labs will share space on the third floor of Bailey Power Plant.
"The aim of iQ Community Labs will be to mobilize traditional and non-traditional commercial partners who want to make a difference in scaling solutions aimed at improving health and social equity, then partner them with community organizations that are already focused on creating targeted solutions," according to an iQ statement.
The goal is to attract new participants, investment, advanced technology and resource around five sectors:
* Health equity;
* Supporting an inclusive community that builds bridges and sharing resources between Winston-Salem neighborhoods;
* Improving access to tools, resources, funding and business opportunities for Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise businesses;
* Improving access to education and workforce training resources and opportunities necessary to move people into higher-paying jobs; and
* Studying and improving how spaces and places are designed and connected in order to maximize access to resources and activities for underserved populations.
“Winston-Salem can be a city where the very best ideas aimed at health and social equity are ideated, developed, tested and then scaled to other communities,” said Lindsey Schwab, director of community relations for Innovation Quarter.
“iQ Community Labs seeks to be the nexus where that happens."
The iQ Healthtech’s aim is to shorten the development cycle of products.
That hub is set up to foster collaborations between tenants, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center research, traditional and non-traditional partners, commercial markets and potential investors.
Although there will be more emphasis on the virtual component because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the plan is to capitalize on the central location and space within Bailey Power Plant.
Each sector will feature its own “lab,” in terms of collaborative organizations, virtual connectivity infrastructure and eventually physical space. Each lab will be anchored by existing research and innovation group within the district, such as the Center for Healthcare Innovation and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
The two IQ concepts are the latest development for the district.
Wake Forest School of Medicine governs the 1.2-million-square-foot innovation district under the auspices of the university.
Wake Forest dropped its name from the Innovation Quarter on Feb. 15 as part of a three-prong branding and outreach initiative aimed at encouraging the local community to more fully embrace the live-work-learn-play marketing pitch.
The other elements in the initiative are developing innovation sectors within the district and placing a “deeper focus” on the attributes of successful global innovation districts.
The change also was meant to demonstrate that the Innovation Quarter has evolved beyond the public perception that it contains just Wake Forest Baptist research and related entities.
The district had similar typecasting when it served for decades as the base for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. operations, until the company began downsizing in the early 1990s.
Winston-Salem’s overall investment in the district has been at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million from Forsyth County.
There are more than 1,800 degree-seeking students between the School of Medicine and Wake Downtown, the university’s undergraduate presence.
More than 90 independent companies have operations in the Innovation Quarter, along with Winston-Salem State University, Forsyth Technical Community College and UNC School of the Arts.
