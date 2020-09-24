Innovation Quarter expands collaboration initiative with social equity as focus

* Improving access to education and workforce training resources and opportunities necessary to move people into higher-paying jobs; and

* Studying and improving how spaces and places are designed and connected in order to maximize access to resources and activities for underserved populations.

“Winston-Salem can be a city where the very best ideas aimed at health and social equity are ideated, developed, tested and then scaled to other communities,” said Lindsey Schwab, director of community relations for Innovation Quarter.

“iQ Community Labs seeks to be the nexus where that happens."

The iQ Healthtech’s aim is to shorten the development cycle of products.

That hub is set up to foster collaborations between tenants, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center research, traditional and non-traditional partners, commercial markets and potential investors.

Although there will be more emphasis on the virtual component because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the plan is to capitalize on the central location and space within Bailey Power Plant.