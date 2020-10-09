Innovation Quarter expected to benefit from Atrium combination

Atrium and Innovation Quarter officials did not respond when asked what kind of Innovation Quarter research or branded presence there would be in Charlotte, if any.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, said in April 2019 that “we made it very clear that the research arm of this combination would remain in Winston-Salem. Most everyone here likely will stay here."

“Atrium officials have expressed interest in putting some of their people here as they view the quarter as a fascinating think tank. We believe we will be able to grow our research here with increased employment opportunities,” she said.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in April 2019 that Wake Forest officials have been told that Atrium will dedicate “millions of dollars” in federal research funds for Winston-Salem and the innovation quarter.

Stan Kelly, president and chief executive of Piedmont Triad Partnership, called the combination “a game changer … and the catalyst for investments in talent and innovation, which will fuel economic momentum for Innovation Quarter and Winston-Salem."

The systems updated briefly Friday their planned investment in the Translational Research and Population Health Center in Winston-Salem.