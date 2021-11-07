Innovation Quarter's new 'front door': Sparq initiative will help small businesses connect with district's resources, connections and other opportunities

Innovation may never sleep, but it does require an occasional wake-up call.
That’s one of the ideas behind Sparq — a new initiative being established on the second floor of the renovated Bailey Power Plant in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.
Wake Forest School of Medicine governs Innovation Quarter, which covers 1.2 million square feet, under the auspices of Wake Forest University.
There will be a soft launch of Sparq’s space later this year with a grand opening planned for early 2022.
The word sparq may be unfamiliar to some, though it’s often used as an acronym in a sports context of speed, power, agility, reaction and quickness.
For Innovation Quarter purposes, sparq represents an entrance point, a launching pad and the potential first connection between small businesses and entrepreneurs with experts and resources.
“It’s a play on the word spark that evokes the ‘Q’ that is a prominent part of the Innovation Quarter brand,” the district’s spokesman James Patterson said.
“You’ll notice the Sparq logo is the convergence of several arrows, representing how community, interaction, collaboration and space can spark innovation.”
Sparq is marketed as a way “to get plugged into the vast resources, connections and opportunities in the district.”
Graydon Pleasants, head of development for Innovation Quarter, said he believes Sparq will be “unique in that it is effectively the front door ... meaning it’s a dedicated resource to help entrepreneurs and small businesses make direct connections with other tenants and anchors in the district.”
For example, Pleasants said Sparq can help facilitate appropriate introductions with departments, researchers or leadership within Wake Forest School of Medicine when a company’s idea or product has reached the right stage of development.
“This concierge-like access isn’t available anywhere else in the Winston-Salem ecosystem,” Pleasants said.
“Sparq will eventually offer programming, space and resources to help companies grow their business to the point where fruitful connections can be made with other Innovation Quarter companies.”
Finding a niche
The City of Arts and Innovation has placed a focus on nurturing entrepreneurs and fledgling startups for much of the 21st century as a response to major Fortune 500 employers being bought, moving or significantly downsizing.
Nonprofits, such as Winston Starts, Flywheel, VentureCafe and the Enterprise Center, have carved niches in the local economic ecosystem.
Where Sparq is expected to fit in is becoming a primary feeder for startups that qualify to participate in iQ Labs, which includes iQ Healthtech Lab and iQ Community Lab.
“We know from research and community conversations that there has long been a barrier of entry to people who want to participate in everything happening here at the Innovation Quarter,” said Damiqa Golden, community development director for Sparq.
“As the new front door to the Innovation Quarter, Sparq will help small businesses and entrepreneurs get connected, access resources and find space that will help them succeed.”
Sparq will offer resources to its members and the community at large to include:
Office hours with attorneys, accountants and marketing professionals to help navigate business challenges;
Pitch practice with local and national venture capital companies and individuals;
Connections to business and scientific mentors;
Connections with accelerator programs or grant programs; and
Networking and community-building events
Sparq also will feature paid memberships that unlock access to even more amenities, such as co-working space, private offices/suites, shared kitchen space and a coffee bar serving coffee, espresso and beer.
“Sparq will provide access to a more robust platform of programming, resources and space, and we look forward to watching this space within Bailey Power Plant become even more activated,” Pleasants said.
One of Sparq’s founding goals will be to prioritize access and opportunity for historically underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners, most especially women and people of color.
For example, Sparq will offer between three to six months of free membership to entrepreneurs “who are recovering from COVID-19, working on racial equity initiatives, who are facing specific financial hardships, or who otherwise might not be able to afford membership.”
Not alone
Sparq will be managed by and is part of Founded Communities, which Innovation Quarter officials describe as a co-working management and consulting firm that works with community leaders, policy makers, private developers and universities to use innovation spaces and programming as a means for economic and community impact.
Members of Sparq will have access to work out of any Raleigh Founded space in Raleigh up to four days per week, as well as to co-working spaces in Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington and Yanceyville.
“By working closely with Wake Forest and (Innovation Quarter developer) Wexford, we believe that we can extend these resources to those who need it the most in the community,” said Jason Widen, founding partner of Founded Communities.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said Sparq could become a complementary recruiting tool to attract and develop new innovations in life sciences and biotechnology.
“The critical link to helping new ideas grow is access — and that is what Sparq brings to the Innovation Quarter and our community,” Owens said.
IQ crossroads
The deliberate rollout of Sparq comes as Innovation Quarter arrives at a crossroads in its existence.
The marketing has begun for an anchor building soon to be vacated by Inmar Intelligence. The Triad chapter of CBRE has been hired to handle the leasing for 635 Vine St., which is owned by Ventas Inc.
Inmar announced in May that it was leaving the space to take about 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks away in spring 2022.
The company’s present 242,000-square-foot building spent much of its existence as a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. facility.
It was given new life in 2013 by Wexford Science & Technology LLC.
Inmar represents about 25% of the workforce in Innovation Quarter, which also has Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest School of Medicine as anchors.
CBRE said the building at 635 Vine St. is expected to be available in April with space as small as 20,000 square feet available.
“Innovation districts are founded on the reality of constant change and the ability to evolve,” Pleasants said in May.
“We are constantly re-imagining the use of space and placemaking to maximize collaboration in a rapidly transforming digital world.”
Ambitious plan
Meanwhile, in June Innovation Quarter officials unveiled plans for as many as 10 buildings and up to 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site.
Officials have provided a broad-strokes presentation on how the land on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway will be developed into Phase II of the North District.
Officials did not provide an overall project cost or a proposed completion date. It is the first formal plan for developing the 28 acres since the concept of a downtown research park surfaced in 1995.
The first confirmed project in Phase II will be the Eye Institute that was announced in November 2019 as part of Atrium Health’s $2.8 billion commitment to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Another key element is a plan for up to 450 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I. No developer has publicly committed to that portion of the plan.
Phase II will add 1 million square feet of clinical, laboratory and office space to the 2.1 million square feet of similar space in the existing Innovation Quarter.
One focal point will be Fogle Commons, which is described as “a linear park capable of hosting larger-scale activities like musical and arts performances, academic and corporate events, and casual play or recreation.”
The use of Fogle comes from the historic Fogle Street, a portion of which still exists and runs underneath the Long Branch Trail bridge.
Phase II calls for creating 15 acres of green space and extending the Long Branch Trail by almost half a mile, connecting it with the Third Street bridge that leads to neighborhoods in east Winston-Salem.
“This new phase of development will create the same feel and aesthetic found in the Innovation Quarter today,” Pleasants said.
“This mix of science and business, recreation and retail, green spaces and residential will bring even more vibrancy to this section of downtown Winston-Salem.”
Funding challenges
To date, the total public and private investment in the Innovation Quarter is more than $841 million.
Winston-Salem’s overall investment has been at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million from Forsyth County.
Officials acknowledge, however, that Phase II will represent a much different development challenge given that the 28 acres do not contain buildings that qualify for historic rehabilitation tax credits.
Those tax credits attracted outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., that helped to offset up to 40% of the renovation costs of the historic buildings.
“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” Pleasants said.
“As with the first phase, a strong public-private partnership with government agencies at the federal, state and local level will be key to realizing this next phase of development,” Innovation Quarter officials have said.
Innovation Quarter officials said they plan to work with community leaders “to increase and strengthen physical links between the district and neighborhoods immediately to the east across U.S. 52.”
Owens expressed confidence in how all the Innovation Quarter puzzle pieces are fitting together.
“When companies and talent consider Winston-Salem, they are drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of the downtown core and the Innovation Quarter — the mix of creativity and innovation has become a symbol of Winston-Salem’s identity,” Owens said.
