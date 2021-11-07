Innovation Quarter's new 'front door': Sparq initiative will help small businesses connect with district's resources, connections and other opportunities

One of Sparq’s founding goals will be to prioritize access and opportunity for historically underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners, most especially women and people of color.

For example, Sparq will offer between three to six months of free membership to entrepreneurs “who are recovering from COVID-19, working on racial equity initiatives, who are facing specific financial hardships, or who otherwise might not be able to afford membership.”

Not alone

Sparq will be managed by and is part of Founded Communities, which Innovation Quarter officials describe as a co-working management and consulting firm that works with community leaders, policy makers, private developers and universities to use innovation spaces and programming as a means for economic and community impact.

Members of Sparq will have access to work out of any Raleigh Founded space in Raleigh up to four days per week, as well as to co-working spaces in Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington and Yanceyville.

“By working closely with Wake Forest and (Innovation Quarter developer) Wexford, we believe that we can extend these resources to those who need it the most in the community,” said Jason Widen, founding partner of Founded Communities.