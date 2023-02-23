Insomnia Cookies, a subsidiary of Krispy Kreme Inc., said Thursday it plans to enter the Canadian and United Kingdom markets this summer.

The initial target markets are in Toronto in Canada and Manchester in the U.K.

Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s president and chief executive, said during an analyst conference call Feb. 16 that there are plans to go from 231 Insomnia Cookies shops now until it exceeds 4,000 global locations.

The plan is adding about 100 shops per year.

Most of the locations are near universities. There are 10 locations in North Carolina, including 128 Appalachian St., Unit A, in Boone, and 425 Tate St. in Greensboro.

“We truly believe Insomnia Cookie will be the next Krispy Kreme,” Tattersfield said.