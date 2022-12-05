Insteel announce chief financial officer changes

Insteel Industries Inc. said Friday that one of its top-five executives, Mark Carano, is resigning as chief financial officer and treasurer, effective Dec. 30.

The company said Carano is leaving to pursue employment with another company, and that his departure “did not result from any disagreement regarding the company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Carano received $1.15 million in total compensation in fiscal 2021, including $345,000 in salary and $414,000 in incentive pay.

Insteel said it is promoting Scot Jafroodi, its corporate controller and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 2. Jafroodi, 53, will remain as chief accounting officer “until other organizational changes are effected.”