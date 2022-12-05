 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Insteel announce chief financial officer changes

  • 0
20180311w_biz_tariffs

Insteel Industries, based in Mount Airy, has announced a transition in its chief financial officer role.

 David Rolfe, Journal

Insteel Industries Inc. said Friday that one of its top-five executives, Mark Carano, is resigning as chief financial officer and treasurer, effective Dec. 30.

The company said Carano is leaving to pursue employment with another company, and that his departure “did not result from any disagreement regarding the company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Carano received $1.15 million in total compensation in fiscal 2021, including $345,000 in salary and $414,000 in incentive pay.

Insteel said it is promoting Scot Jafroodi, its corporate controller and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 2. Jafroodi, 53, will remain as chief accounting officer “until other organizational changes are effected.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert