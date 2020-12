The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it has approved increasing the annual base salary for three executives, effective Monday.

H.O. Woltz III, its president and chief executive, would get a 6.3% raise to $675,000.

Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, would receive a 6% raise to $350,000. James Petelle, its chief legal officer and secretary, would get an 11.1% raise to $250,000.

Richard Craver