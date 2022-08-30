Insteel board declares 3-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 30 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 16.
Richard Craver
