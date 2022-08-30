 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Insteel board declares 3-cent quarterly dividend

20180311w_biz_tariffs

Insteel Industries Inc. of Mount Airy makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. The board of directors declared a 3-cent quarterly dividend Tuesday.

 Journal file

The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 30 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 16.

