Insteel board declares 3-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable March 25 to shareholders registered as of March 11.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

