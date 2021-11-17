Insteel board declares quarterly, special cash dividends

The board of directors of Insteel Industries Inc. declared Wednesday a regular 3-cent quarterly cash dividend and a special $2 cash dividend — both applicable to its common stock.
The dividends are payable Dec. 17 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 2.
It is the fifth consecutive year that Insteel’s board has provided a special cash dividend of $1 or more.
Richard Craver
